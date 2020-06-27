Man shot near Lincoln and Broadway early Saturday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Saturday morning outside of a bar near Lincoln and Broadway in Wichita.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call. The responding officers learned that a shooting patient arrived at a local hospital. Officers contacted a 32-year-old male who was treated and released with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his torso.
WPD investigation revealed that the 32-year-old was at a bar in the 1000 block of S. Broadway. The man and a 33-year-old female were leaving the business when the man says he was shot once by an unknown suspect causing his injury. A 35-year-old male acquaintance transported the 32-year-old male and the 33-year-old female to the hospital.
Minutes before the shooting call, officers also responded to a suspicious character and shots fired at Topeka and Morris after an unknown suspect was seen firing shots from a church parking lot.
This case remains under investigation.
If anyone has information on this incident, they may call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.
