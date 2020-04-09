Breaking News
Two counties confirm first deaths from COVID-19

Man shot to death in suburban Kansas City; suspect sought

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City are searching for a suspect after finding a man shot to death in Overland Park overnight.

Police say officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to an area near the Johnson County Central Resource Library for reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man dead in a parking lot near the library. Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

Police had not reported any arrests in the shooting by Thursday morning but said investigators have a description of a car suspected in the crime.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories