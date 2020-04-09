Man shot to death in suburban Kansas City; suspect sought

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City are searching for a suspect after finding a man shot to death in Overland Park overnight.
Police say officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to an area near the Johnson County Central Resource Library for reports of a shooting.
Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man dead in a parking lot near the library. Police have not yet released the victim’s name.
Police had not reported any arrests in the shooting by Thursday morning but said investigators have a description of a car suspected in the crime.
