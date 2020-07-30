Four arrested after deadly shootout at west Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police have arrested four people after a confrontation in a west Wichita hotel room turned violent. Investigators say two people pulled guns on each other and started shooting. One of the people died, the other is in critical condition.

Officers got the call of a shooting at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg Drive, at 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

They found the body of William Pottorff, 40, of Wichita, in one of the rooms. They say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after that, a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.

Investigators say Pottorff was at the hotel to visit a woman who was staying there. At some point, police say the 23-year-old man and four other suspects forced themselves into the room.

Police say Pottorff and the 23 year old got into a physical fight, they both pulled out handguns and started shooting.

The other people with the 23 year old took him to the hospital.

Police have arrested the four people they say were with the 23 year old in the hotel room. These four were booked on suspicion of felony murder and aggravated burglary:

Braxton Cooley, 23, Wichita

Akakia Farbes, 23, Wichita

Koby Fisher, 23, Wichita

Eugene Donnald, 43, O’Fallon, Illinois

Police say there was a fifth person who was in a vehicle during the incident. That person has not been arrested.

Investigators say this was not a random incident. They also believe illegal narcotics played a role.

If you have information about the case, police ask that you call detectives at 316-268-4407 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

