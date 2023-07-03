GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A fight turned violent in Garden City on Sunday, leaving a 36-year-old man with critical injuries.

Garden City Police Department officers went to the 300 block of College Street to break up a fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they found a victim who had been stabbed and beaten. The man was rushed to the hospital in Garden City and then flown to a Colorado hospital.

Police investigated and arrested a 44-year-old man who as still at the scene when they arrived. They booked him into jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

KSN News is attempting to get more information about the fight. We will update this story as more details become available.

We do not release suspects’ names unless they are charged with a crime.