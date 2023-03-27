WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police have released a picture of a man who they allege is a man suspected of a south Wichita stabbing. The snapshot is from surveillance footage.

The stabbing happened around 11:30 a.m. near Pawnee and Seneca. An EMS unit was driving in the 2400 block of South Seneca when the crew spotted a man bleeding from his back.

EMS stopped and assisted him, and police were called to the area.

“It was surprising that something, where you see a person walking down the street bleeding from their back, you would expect to receive a lot of 911 calls,” Sgt. Kelly O’Brien, WPD, said. “And we received no calls whatsoever … So kind of working backwards to put the case together, to be able to find the incident location is really valuable.”

(Image provided by Wichita Police Department)

He said officers were able to locate the stabbing scene in the 2300 block of South Seneca outside of a business where surveillance cameras captured the stabbing.

“They actually found the entire incident was captured on video,” O’Brien said. “So, at this time, we’re looking for the suspect that was involved in the stabbing.”

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Anyone who spots the man in the photo should call 911 immediately.

If you have information about the stabbing, you are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.