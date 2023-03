WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Wichita Thursday.

It happened near 3rd Street and N. Emporia, shortly after 12 p.m. The man has been transported to the hospital with potentially critical head injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and await more details from the police. This is a developing story and we will have more information as soon as it is available.