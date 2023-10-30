WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police were not only busy dealing with multiple shootings on Sunday, they also responded to a stabbing. It happened around 4:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of S. Broadway.

Police said a 31-year-old man received two stab wounds after a fight in the parking lot at that location. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators are looking for leads on the investigation. The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help. If you have any information about the stabbing, please contact detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.