Man suffers stab wounds to the face during fight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday morning in downtown Wichita.

Around 10, officers were called to a fight and stabbing at the homeless shelter on 2nd and Topeka. Police said the fight moved to an alley at 3rd and Topeka.

Police said a man in his late 30s stabbed another man in his 50s.

The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with wounds to the face.

Police said the suspect was arrested and could face aggravated battery charges.

Right now, the investigation is ongoing. Police said they have interviewed multiple witnesses.

