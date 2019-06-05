Man suspected of counterfeiting bills arrested in Ark City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Lydell Adonis Loins, 22-years-old, was arrested Saturday on a pair of misdemeanor and felony warrants that also resulted in his arrest for alleged counterfeiting.

Loins was picked up during a traffic stop about 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the 100 block of East Central Avenue.

Arkansas City Police Department were originally making an arrest for Loins’ warrants consisting of felony aggravated robbery, misdemeanor battery and a failure to appear in court.

While Loins was being apprehended and searched by police, a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and alleged counterfeit currency was found on his person. Police found seven counterfeit $20 bills and one $100 in Loins’ possession.

Loins was booked into Cowley County jail where he remains in custody.