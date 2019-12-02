Man wanted on warrant arrested for meth possession

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of meth possession.

On Saturday around 10:35 p.m., deputies stopped a GMC truck for an equipment violation in the 1300 block of Baker.

The sheriff’s office said a passenger, identified as Melvin Gray of Great Bend, had outstanding warrants from Rush County. The sheriff’s K9 officer also indicated the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Gray was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail. He is being held on suspicion of meth possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on the Barton County charges. Gray is also being held for Rush County on the outstanding warrant with a bond of $25,000.

