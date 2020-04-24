Man wearing hazmat suit attempts to rob check cashing business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said a man used a COVID-19 pandemic disguise to attempt to rob a business.

On Monday, April 20, around 11:10 a.m., the suspect entered Order Express in the 1500 block of South Seneca. He wrote a note demanding cash, but the employee called 911, and he left without any money. He was last seen walking southwest of the business.

He was described as being in his mid 30s. He was wearing a yellow hazmat suit, a face mask, and sunglasses.

If you have information on this incident, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers. If it leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

