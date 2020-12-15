Man wearing Santa hat robs Wichita store at knifepoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say a man wearing a Santa hat robbed a Family Dollar store at knifepoint this morning.

An employee of the store at Broadway and Harry says that around 9 a.m., a man armed with a knife demanded money from him. After the robber got some money, he ran out the door.

Police say the man is about 5’10” tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and a blue face mask along with the Santa hat.

If you recognize the person in the photo, call investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.