Man arrested for assaulting Wichita woman charged with kidnapping and rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Darrius J. Johnson, 34, who was arrested and booked on suspicion of rape and aggravated kidnapping has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of rape Tuesday.

Johnson’s next court appearance is set for October 22. His bond is set at $350,000.

On September 22, police said they were called to the 800 block of South Sylvan after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted. The woman told police she was walking near Lincoln and Oliver when a man forced her into his Toyota Camry. Police said the suspect drove her to a separate location and assaulted her before releasing her back at the same intersection.

Police said Johnson had a previous felony conviction and was out on bond at the time of his arrest.

