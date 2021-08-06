Man who attacked WIBW employees convicted in jail assault

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 57-year-old Topeka man who was in jail for attacking WIBW-TV employees in 2012 has been convicted of assaulting a corrections officer.

Ray Miles was convicted Friday of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and battery against a corrections officer. Prosecutors said Miles tried to stab Shawnee County corrections officer Kourtney Flynn several times in July 2019 before other workers restrained him.

Miles was in jail to serve the remaining year of his sentences for attacking several WIBW-TV employees in 2012, stabbing two of them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories