Man who attacked WIBW employees convicted in jail assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 57-year-old Topeka man who was in jail for attacking WIBW-TV employees in 2012 has been convicted of assaulting a corrections officer.

Ray Miles was convicted Friday of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and battery against a corrections officer. Prosecutors said Miles tried to stab Shawnee County corrections officer Kourtney Flynn several times in July 2019 before other workers restrained him.

Miles was in jail to serve the remaining year of his sentences for attacking several WIBW-TV employees in 2012, stabbing two of them.