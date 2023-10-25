WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who injured his girlfriend’s daughter in a drive-by shooting is headed to prison.

Mugshot of Nicholas Henry (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

District Judge David Kaufman sentenced 30-year-old Nicholas Henry to 14 years in prison Tuesday. Henry pled guilty in September to two separate crimes that targeted his ex-girlfriend while her children were present.

Henry was originally arrested after he purposely ran his girlfriend’s car off of the road on August 1, 2022, near Maple and Richmond. Her 9-year-old and 5-year-old daughter who were in the car at the time were treated for minor injuries and Henry was later jailed on 3 counts of aggravated battery.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says after Henry bonded out of jail in May of this year, he shot into his ex-girlfriend’s house multiple times, causing injuries to her youngest daughter. Henry was arrested a few days later and charged with multiple felonies.

He received 32 months Tuesday for running the woman’s car off the road and 136 months for criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and criminal damage to property.