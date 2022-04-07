KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – On March 31, a jury found the man who shot and killed his father, a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office captain, guilty.

Zachary Arnold was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of 25-year sheriff’s office veteran Chris Arnold.

Zachary was charged with second-degree murder and entered a plea agreement for the amended charge.

According to court documents, Zachary was the one who called the police after he shot his father on October 5, 2019.

The two were involved in an argument when Chris was shot in the head. Police found Zachary kneeling next to his father.

Zachary was taken into custody at the scene. Sentencing is scheduled for May 23, 2022.