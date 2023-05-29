WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Wichita Police Department, a 37-year-old man was arrested following a “stressful and dangerous situation” Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of East 9th Street and North Broadway Street for a “suspicious character with a weapon.”

There, police found the 37-year-old man and discovered that he was wielding a hatchet.

“Officers gave him multiple commands to drop the hatchet, but he refused to put the weapon down,” said WPD.

After the man refused to put the hatchet down, officers utilized a taser to disarm him.

“From what could have been a potentially lethal situation, the officers did a fantastic job in utilizing less lethal options to disarm the suspect,” said WPD.

The man was arrested and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault LEO, simple batter on EMS personnel, obstruct, and four outstanding bench warrants.

KSN does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.