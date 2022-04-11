WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old man has been sentenced in the 2019 shooting that sent two homeless Wichitans to the hospital.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Dexter Solomon, 47, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Last week, a judge in the Sedgwick County Courthouse sentenced Solomon to 182 months, just over 15 years, in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Downtown shooting that sent two homeless Wichitans to the hospital in October of 2019

In October of 2019, a 50-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were sent to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Wichita. The woman had been shot once in the back, and the man had been shot in the legs five times. A bicyclist found them near Broadway and Lewis at 8 a.m.

Solomon was initially arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dexter Solomon in October 2019 (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

“While officers were investigating the incident, Mr. Solomon began calling 911, family, and local media stations indicating his involvement in the shooting and that the victims were working for what he believed was the cartel,” said Captain Brent Allred of the Wichita Police Department. “Through the investigation, Solomon was experiencing a mental health crisis induced by narcotics.”