WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who struck and killed two people in November of 2022 has been sentenced to prison.

Travis Mock pled guilty in May to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 18-year-old Emily Stein and 20-year-old Christian Evans. The two were pulled over on the on-ramp to eastbound K-96 from northbound Interstate 135 to investigate a flat tire when Mock crashed into them.

Emily Stein and Christian Evans (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

Emily Stein (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

Emily Stein and Christian Evans (Courtesy: Shelby Hoag)

Mock was later arrested on suspicion of two counts of involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced Friday to just over seven years in prison, followed by three years probation.

In Kansas, involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence carries a minimum sentence of 38 months and a maximum sentence of 172 months (14.3 years) in prison.