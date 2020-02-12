1  of  2
Man, woman charged in fatal Pizza Hut shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man and woman have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pizza Hut employee during a robbery attempt in which the victim’s coworkers hid in the freezer of the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant.

Wyandotte County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 33-year-old Gary Winters and 30-year-old Lacricia Leak-Myers are charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in the Jan. 28 death of 25-year-old Laron Briggs.

Charging documents say that Leak-Myers was the driver and that Winters went inside the restaurant to rob it. The robbery failed, although the documents provided no details about what scuttled it.

