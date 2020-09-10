Manhattan man arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Riley County police arrested a Manhattan man on suspicion of child sex crimes.

Alan Ingwersen, 67, was booked on suspicion of three counts of rape, six counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, and 10 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Police arrested Ingwersen around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said suspect and the victim were known to each other.

LATEST STORIES: