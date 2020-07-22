Manhattan man sentenced for possessing child porn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Manhattan man was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Bryan S. Duncan, 35, Manhattan, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that undercover investigators downloaded child pornography from his account via a peer-to-peer file-sharing program. When investigators served a search warrant at Duncan’s home in Manhattan, they found electronic devices containing 450 video files.

Duncan had a previous child pornography conviction from 2005 the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

