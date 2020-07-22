Manhattan man sentenced for possessing child porn

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

file photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Manhattan man was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said today.

Bryan S. Duncan, 35, Manhattan, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that undercover investigators downloaded child pornography from his account via a peer-to-peer file-sharing program. When investigators served a search warrant at Duncan’s home in Manhattan, they found electronic devices containing 450 video files.

Duncan had a previous child pornography conviction from 2005 the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories