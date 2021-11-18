Manhunt underway in Trego County

TREGO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Ohio man recently released from Ellis County Jail is on the loose.

According to the Gove County Sheriff’s Office, Eugene Bartley was identified as having held up an individual for money at a farmhouse southwest of WaKeeney. He is also suspected to be involved in a string of vehicle thefts in the Ellis and WaKeeney areas.

Bartley is considered armed and dangerous, and according to the Trego County Fire Chief, was last seen running north toward the Trego Wakeeney Airport after abandoning a pickup truck near the airport.

The Gove County Sheriff’s Office is asking all area residents to be mindful that Bartley may be in the area and to take precautions to secure their vehicles and be aware of their surroundings.

If you see Bartley, do not approach and dial 911 immediately.

KSN will update this story as more information comes in.