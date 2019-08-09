Man’s visit to jail ends in chase, crash and arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office took three suspects into custody after one ran from the county jail and caused several accidents Friday afternoon. It eventually ended at Oliver and Kellogg when the vehicle crashed.

This video provided by Kari Newell via Facebook showed the scene of the crash as law enforcement took the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Victor Walker, and two other people into custody.

Kari Newell provided this video of the crash scene at Oliver and Kellogg Frontage Road when law enforcement moved in to take the suspect and two other passengers into custody.

In a briefing to the press, Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Myers said Walker came to the jail to pick up property from another inmate. Myers said the inmate, who was not identified, was arrested on unrelated charges and directed that property to Walker.

Victor Walker, 20. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Walker came into the jail lobby through the alternative entrance because the main entrance is under construction, Myers said.

Jail policy requires deputies to run a visitor’s identification upon sign-in. The check revealed that Walker was wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a firearm, Myers said.

The deputies guarding the door began to take Walker into custody after alerting him to the warrant. Walker’s hands were cuffed behind his back, Myers said.

While deputies attempted to remove the property from Walker’s person during the arrest, he found an opportunity to escape, Myers said.

Walker ran through the lobby door, which slammed into a local news reporter and photographer who were headed into the lobby. The reporter and photographer suffered minor injuries and are expected to be fine, Myers said.

Walker continued outside and got into the driver’s seat of a black Chevy Camaro, which was parked on Water Street. Myers did not say whether Walker drove the Camaro to the jail, but two passengers were in the vehicle and later arrested on connected suspicions.

Walker’s hands were still cuffed, so, as Myers said, Walker worked the pedals with his feet, and front passenger 37-year-old Charles Patton steered the driving wheel.

Charles Patton, 37. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

During the initial drive away, Walker and Patton hit three parked vehicles and drove over a 41-year-old sheriff’s sergeant’s foot. Myers said that sergeant was not injured enough to require medical attention.

Walker drove north on Water Street, east on Pine Street, then south on Topeka, Myers said. He then got onto Kellogg and drove east until he exited to Oliver,

Myers said Walker hit two more vehicles, ultimately crashing into a stoplight pole at Kellogg Frontage Road and Oliver. This is where the pursuit ended.

Walker was taken into custody and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, felony obstruct, aggravated escaped custody, felony evade and elude, possession of marijuana and felony warrant.

Patton was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, felony obstruct, aiding escape and felony evade and elude.

Rear passenger 38-year-old Camille Hollands was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of marijuana.

Myers said the investigation is still active.

Reporters pressed Myers on whether jail construction hindered the ability to apprehend Walker, but Myers insisted construction had no effect.

Myers said it is normal to take wanted suspects into custody in the lobby of the jail, citing several individuals who turn themselves in per court orders and other scenarios. This case, however, he said, was not the norm. Offenders don’t usually run from the lobby.