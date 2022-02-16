TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Maryland man has been sentenced to prison in Kansas for crimes he committed between 2011 and 2013 that resulted in the loss of $800,000 from four Kansas investors.

According to the office of the Attorney General, Ronald D. Morley, 64, was sentenced by the Shawnee County District Court on Wednesday and ordered to serve 38 months or a little over three years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility and pay $845,9000 in restitution for one count of securities fraud and one count of acting as an unregistered issuer agent. Morley initially pleaded no contest to the charges in March of 2018 and received a departure sentence of probation.

Morley’s sentence would be successfully appealed and in April of 2021, the Kansas Supreme Court ordered that Morley be resentenced.