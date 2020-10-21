McDonald’s employee threatened with a gun during milkshake dispute

Crime

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an aggravated assault suspect.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, officers responded to an assault report at the McDonald’s restaurant located in the 6300 block of West Kellogg Drive. An employee reported that a customer at the window pointed a handgun at him during a dispute over a milkshake. The unknown suspect drove away. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was wearing a red shirt, hat, and had piercings in his left ear. Surveillance photos of the suspect were provided by Crime Stoppers.

If anyone has information on this suspect or the incident, they may call (316) 267-2111 or submit a tip at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

