MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 7-year-old student was hit in the arm by an arrow on the playground of Roosevelt Elementary School in McPherson Tuesday morning.

Police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man in the case.

McPherson USD 418 said it happened during first-grade recess. The McPherson Police Department got the call at 9:46 a.m. Officers and McPherson Emergency Medical Services and Fire Rescue responded.

The child was first taken to McPherson Center for Health, then transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in stable condition.

Police say the man they arrested allegedly shot a bow and arrow in the area, resulting in the child getting hit. The school district said the man was doing target practice at a neighboring property and took responsibility for the child’s injury.

Officers booked the suspect on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated child endangerment. His bond is set at $12,500.

The McPherson Police Department says it is illegal to operate an air rifle, bow and arrow, slingshot, or BB gun in city limits except inside a building or structure from which the projectiles cannot escape.

McPherson USD 418 sent a message to Roosevelt Elementary School parents. One of the parents shared it with KSN News: