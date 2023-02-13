MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of burglarizing a vehicle.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Sunday, Feb. 5, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) took the report of a vehicle burglary that happened at Lakeside Park, 901 E. Kansas Ave. in McPherson.

Crime Stoppers says numerous items were taken.

Person of interest (Courtesy: McPherson County Crime Stoppers)

Through an investigation, Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

If you know the identity of the individual or have information about this case, McPherson County CrimeStoppers asks you to please call them at 620-241-1122 or download the free P3 app to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.