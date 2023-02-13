MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of burglarizing a vehicle.
According to Crime Stoppers, on Sunday, Feb. 5, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) took the report of a vehicle burglary that happened at Lakeside Park, 901 E. Kansas Ave. in McPherson.
Crime Stoppers says numerous items were taken.
Through an investigation, Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.
If you know the identity of the individual or have information about this case, McPherson County CrimeStoppers asks you to please call them at 620-241-1122 or download the free P3 app to submit an anonymous tip.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.