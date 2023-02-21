MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying women accused of stealing from a jewelry store in McPherson on Monday.

According to Crime Stoppers, the supposed theft happened at 3:25 p.m. at Venables Jewelry, located at 214 N Main St in McPherson.

Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying the three women pictured below.

Courtesy: McPherson County Crime Stoppers Courtesy: McPherson County Crime Stoppers Courtesy: McPherson County Crime Stoppers

If you know any information about the three women, McPherson County Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 620-241-1122.

You can also download the free P3 app on the App Store or Google Play to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.