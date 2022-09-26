MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Monday, Sept. 19, the McPherson Police Department (MPD) was called to a Dollar General store in the 1400 block of N. Main St. in McPherson for a commercial burglary alarm going off inside the store.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they found an open door on the north end of the building. They searched the building and found no one inside.

Crime Stoppers says an investigation by the MPD revealed it was determined someone came into the store before closing and hid in either the restroom or the restroom’s ceiling.

Courtesy: McPherson County Crime Stoppers

Courtesy: McPherson County Crime Stoppers

If you know any information in regard to this incident, Crime Stoppers asks you to call them at 620-241-1122 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.