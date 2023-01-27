MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday, where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.

Hayden Charles Lance, 18, was charged in McPherson County District Court with second-degree murder; intentional.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says the Canton Police Department got a 911 call about an unresponsive woman at 110 W Allen Street in Canton on Jan. 23. The call came in at 3:30 p.m.

Officers went to investigate and found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the backyard of that address. The KBI says the police officers saw signs of injury and trauma.

The KBI says the investigation led them to arrest Hayden, Briana’s son.

Hayden’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 3. His bond has been set at $500,000.