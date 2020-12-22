McPherson County man charged with sex trafficking, producing child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a McPherson County man has been charged with crimes involving children.

Loren Olson, 68, of Marquette, is charged with four counts of producing child pornography and one count of the sex trafficking of a minor.

McAllister says the crimes are alleged to have happened in May, June and July of this year in McPherson County. He says Olson was initially charged by criminal complaint Dec. 9.

The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting the case.