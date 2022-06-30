MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson police officers have arrested a day care provider on suspicion of aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.

Someone called authorities about young children and a dog unsupervised in a backyard near a pool in the 100 block of S. Park Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5.

According to the McPherson Police Department, the investigation revealed the children had left a day care in the 700 block of E. Kansas Avenue and walked to the backyard on Park Street, just around the corner.

Police say the day care provider, a 47-year-old woman, was with another child in the 700 block of E. Kansas. They did not say what she was doing at the time or why she was arrested for driving under the influence.

Officer took the children into protective custody and arrested the woman. The children were later released to their parents or guardians.

Police booked the woman into the McPherson County Jail. Her bond was set at $13,750.

Police notified the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the county attorney.