MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday due to a report of a subject with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

McPherson Public Schools updated its Facebook post at 2:34, saying “PreK, Elementary and Middle School students will be dismissed according to standard procedures at the normal dismissal times.”

At 2:23 p.m., McPherson Public Schools posted to Facebook, saying, “MHS remains on lockdown as MPD conducts final review of interior and exterior of building. All students and staff are safe, but remain on lockdown until final review is complete.”

At 1:50 p.m., the McPherson Police Department said the suspect was reportedly outside. According to McPherson Public Schools, the school is safe but will remain in lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The Facebook post says McPherson police and deputies are at the school searching for a suspect, and people are asked to avoid the area while law enforcement works.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update with more information as it comes in.