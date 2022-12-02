MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A McPherson woman convicted of second-degree reckless murder and battery of a law enforcement officer (LEO) was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Tina Brown, 36, was sentenced to 442 months (36 years and 10 months) in prison for one count of second-degree reckless murder and 12 months in the county jail for battery of an LEO. The 12-month sentence will be served concurrently with the prison sentence.

Brown was arrested for the death of Kelly Peterson, 63. Peterson was found dead in his home in the 100 block of S. Kelly Dr. on Feb. 24, 2020.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and McPherson Police Department investigated the case but did not release how Peterson died or how he and Brown knew each other.

Brown was initially charged with first-degree murder, mistreatment of an elder person and misdemeanor battery of an LEO but entered a no-contest plea to the above charges.

Brown was also sentenced to 36 months of post-release supervision and lifetime registration as a violent offender.