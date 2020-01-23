HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A member of the Fort Hays State University wrestling team has been charged with rape.
Police arrested 22-year-old Efe Osaghae from St. Louis on Dec. 8 after officers were called to a home for a sexual assault.
Investigators say he forced his way into a 19-year-old woman’s apartment, choked and sexually assaulted her.
He’s been charged with a total of five crimes and is out on bond. He’s still listed on the Fort Hays wrestling team roster.
LATEST STORIES:
- Member of Fort Hays State University wrestling team charged with rape
- National Pie Day: Five fascinating pie facts
- Column: Finally, the Super Bowl might be fun again
- KBI responds to officer-involved shooting on Kansas Turnpike near Matfield Green
- ‘Big Game Bound’ to stream daily from Super Bowl in Miami