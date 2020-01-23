Member of Fort Hays State University wrestling team charged with rape

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A member of the Fort Hays State University wrestling team has been charged with rape.

Police arrested 22-year-old Efe Osaghae from St. Louis on Dec. 8 after officers were called to a home for a sexual assault.

Investigators say he forced his way into a 19-year-old woman’s apartment, choked and sexually assaulted her.

He’s been charged with a total of five crimes and is out on bond. He’s still listed on the Fort Hays wrestling team roster.

