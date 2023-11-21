WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the planned memorial service for their K-9 Bane.

Bane was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 16. His memorial service will take place on Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

The service will be livestreamed on the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The sheriff’s office says the public can pay respects to Bane at the Sedgwick County Extension Office at 21st and Ridge Road from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sedgwick County District Attorney spokesperson Dan Dillon confirms to KSN News that the case against the man accused of killing Bane has been presented to the DA’s office. It is not known yet when he will make his first appearance in court.

Killing of a police K-9 is a felony in Kansas that carries a sentence of up to one year in prison.

It is KSN News policy not to identify suspects until they have been charged with a felony crime.