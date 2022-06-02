WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged with murder after a shooting over Memorial Day weekend left one man dead.

27-year-old Roger Gale has been formally charged with one count of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and use of a deadly weapon.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of E. Harry St. around 9:45 p.m. on May 29.

When officers arrived, they found Emmanuel Hardy, 30, of Wichita, outside of his home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Gale and Hardy were having an argument when Gale fired several shots at Hardy and a 39-year-old woman. The incident stemmed from a previous argument while Gale was walking his dog.

The shooting was one of eight shootings that happened over the holiday weekend.

Gale’s next appearance in court is scheduled for June 13 at 10:45 a.m.