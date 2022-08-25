GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is warning people about a scam that has been reported across Kansas. Citizens are receiving text messages and emails claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service.

The messages claim that the Postal Services is having issues with the person’s delivery address. It goes on to request personal information so that packages can be delivered. The messages include a link to verify the address and reschedule delivery.

The U.S. Postal Service says the texts are not legitimate and are a form of “smishing” in which scammers try to lure victims into providing personal or financial information.

Example 1

One person’s message looked plain and said this:

“USP – Your package delivery has been suspended because your delivery address does not match your zip code.” (The next part of the message is an internet link which we are not showing in this article.)

Example 2

Another person got a message that looked even more authentic. It included a logo claiming to be the “United States Mail Service.” The logo looks very similar to the U.S. Postal Service logo. The message also had a package delivery ID number, a tracking ID number, a red alert message, and even a yellow button to click on, labeled, “Check Here.”

Do not click on the link

Police say that clicking on the link will take you to a page that asks for your personal information and requests payment to have your package delivered.

Garden City police say other law enforcement agencies in Kansas have also encountered the scam. They say some people are also getting phone calls and letters that claim to be from the U.S. Postal Service.

The GCPD posted a message to social media saying, “Please, do NOT give out your personal or financial information.”

If you have questions or believe you have been a victim of fraud, contact your local law enforcement agency. Also, contact your bank and credit card company immediately if you have given out your financial information.

Legitimate messages

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the Postal Service does have tools available for people to track specific packages, but customers are required to either register online or initiate a text message and provide a tracking number.

The U.S. Postal Service says it will not send text messages or emails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number. The legitimate message will not contain a link.

Notifying the U.S. Postal Service

If you did not initiate the tracking request directly from the Postal Service, do not click the link. Instead, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service wants you to report the smishing by emailing spam@uspis.gov.

Without clicking on the web link, copy the body of the suspicious text message and paste it into a new email.

Provide your name in the email, and also attach a screenshot of the text message showing the phone number of the sender and the date sent.

Include any relevant details in your email, for example: if you clicked the link, if you lost money, if you provided any personal information, or if you experienced any impacts to your credit or person.

The Postal Inspection Service will contact you if more information is needed.

Click here to watch a U.S. Postal Inspection Service video about text message scams.