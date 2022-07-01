HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man following a traffic stop on Wednesday.
The department says officers observed a violation and stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, officers say they found 121 grams of meth, 55 grams of marijuana, 142 pills, and a handgun. The pills are suspected to be counterfeit oxycodone M30s containing fentanyl. Police took the items from the vehicle.
Hutchinson police said the man was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, Xanax, and criminal possession of a firearm.