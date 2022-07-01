HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The department says officers observed a violation and stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, officers say they found 121 grams of meth, 55 grams of marijuana, 142 pills, and a handgun. The pills are suspected to be counterfeit oxycodone M30s containing fentanyl. Police took the items from the vehicle.

Drugs seized during Hutchinson traffic stop. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Police Department)

Handgun seized during traffic stop. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Police Department)

Hutchinson police said the man was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, Xanax, and criminal possession of a firearm.