Methamphetamine investigation leads to 3 arrests in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants Friday morning in Barton County. The search warrants were issued for locations at 327 Township Rd. in Pawnee Rock and 7 NE. 30th Rd. N. in Great Bend.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said both search warrants were part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation involving several suspects. Three persons were arrested at the NE. 30th Rd. location. The Sheriff’s Office has previously served multiple search warrants at both of these locations.

An unlawful firearm and drug paraphernalia were located at the Pawnee Rock address, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located on 30 Road. Arrested on NE. 30th Rd. was Buddy Ross, 49, of Pawnee Rock, Kansas. Ross was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ross is being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Also arrested at that location was Dustin Sullivan, 47, of Great Bend. Sullivan was charged with possession of methamphetamine possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement officer. Sullivan is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond. The third arrest at that location was Jeanie Hollar-Camp, 46, of Great Bend. Hollar Camp was charged with possession of methamphetamine, interference with a law enforcement officers, and criminal threats against a law enforcement officer. Holler- Camp is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.