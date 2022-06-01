EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican man is awaiting extradition to the Denver area, where he faces a charge of sexual assault of a child.

The 45-year-old attempted to drive into the U.S. from Mexico on Sunday at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers learned that he had an outstanding warrant out of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado after running his name through a criminal database.

According to a CBP news release, border officers conducted a biometric verification and confirmed his identity during a secondary inspection.

CBP officers arrested the unidentified individual and turned him over to local authorities pending extradition in Colorado.

“This arrest is representative of the great work the men and women of CBP do on a daily basis and illustrates our commitment to keeping our nation and communities safe,” Port Director Arnoldo Gomez said.