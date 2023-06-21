PAOLA, Kan. (WDAF) — Miami County authorities are still considering charges for one person who was arrested after a fatal shooting at a Kansas state park.

Another person was stabbed in that situation but is expected to survive.

Authorities, however, aren’t sharing much information about what happened early Tuesday at Hillsdale State Park in Paola.

But there’s been a lot of talk among campers staying in the area for the season. They said the shooting happened specifically in the Pintail Point RV area. But there are still a lot of questions about why it happened.

Naked trees jut out of the water of Hillsdale Lake. It’s the view from the shore of the RV hook-up area where the shooting happened.

People nearby said the trailer is long gone, but under a picnic table, a mini memorial made out of liquor bottles remains, along with graffiti showing “Rest in Peace” messages.

“My mom called to check on us a little bit earlier. She said, ‘Hey, there was an issue over there. Are you guys OK?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we weren’t involved,'” one visitor at a nearby space said.

“We don’t even know really what happened. We just know there was an incident a few spots over,” he said. “That kind of thing normally don’t happen here.”

“We were talking about coming and staying for like a month,” another visitor, Vicki McAdams, said. “I had no idea anything had even happened.”

McAdams said it’s been quiet in the evenings since. But the chatter around the park is that Tuesday’s violence appears belligerent but not random.

“Sometimes drugs or alcohol are involved, or money is at the roots. So there’s always something that you can dig down and get to,” McAdams said.

“That would be my guess. Like I said, normally, it’s really quiet around here, really laid back. If anybody’s too much of a pain in the a**, there is the law enforcement that’s pretty quick to respond to whatever,” the other visitor said.

“Life is to be cherished and not wrecked. Life is short. This is a sad reminder of how short it is,” he said.

One person was taken into custody following this situation. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX4 that an update is coming.

FOX4 is awaiting word if that person taken into custody has been charged with a crime — and if so, what.

FOX4 is also watching for official confirmation of the name of the person who was shot and killed.