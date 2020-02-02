Minimum-custody inmate walked away from Wichita work release facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are searching for a minimum-custody inmate who escaped a Wichita Work Release Facility.

Christopher Zimbelman, 42, left for work at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility the following evening at approximately 12:03 a.m. Sunday.

Zimbelman is currently serving a 40-month sentence for convictions in Sedgwick County including theft and violation of the Kansas offender registration act. His criminal history includes aggravated arson, criminal threat, criminal damage to property, battery against a correctional officer, aggravated assault, burglary, forgery, and aggravated escape from custody.

Zimbelman was last seen wearing a black hoodie with khaki pants, and a black baseball cap. Zimbelman is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 186 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a neck tattoo of “Amanda” and 3 dots on his left eye, and “CXW” on his right hand.

Anyone with information on Zimbelman can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The walk-away is currently being investigated. New information will be released as it becomes available.

The Wichita Work Release Facility, a satellite unit of the Winfield Correctional Facility, is an all-male, minimum-custody state prison with a population of 250.

LATEST STORIES: