Update: Minimum-custody inmate apprehended after walking away from Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A 52-year-old minimum-custody inmate who walked away from Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility Sunday was apprehended around 7:25 p.m.

Authorities say Ronald Smith, 52, was reported missing around 8:05 a.m. when he couldn’t be located at his work assignment at the Larned State Hospital.

After hours of searching, authorities with the Kansas Department of Corrections, Kansas Highway Patrol, Pawnee County Sheriff, Stafford County Sheriff, and Larned State Hospital Security apprehended Smith.

Smith is serving a sentence for a 2018 Reno County conviction for possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs, flee or elude LEO with five or more moving violations, theft, and burglary.

