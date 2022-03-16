MINOT, N.D. (KX NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the 15-year-old cold case murder of Anita Knutson.

Nichole Rice is in custody and is believed to have been responsible for Anita’s murder, Minot police in North Dakota said in a Wednesday evening press conference.

“It was a relief,” Police Chief John Klug said of the arrest, “But there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Rice, Anita’s roommate at the time, is charged with murder and is being held at the Ward County Jail. She was at work on Minot Air Force Base as a civilian at the time of her arrest, Klug said.

Anita was 18 years old when she was found murdered at 2420 4th St. NW, where she lived. Police responded when her father called in because he hadn’t heard from her in a couple of days, which was unusual for the father and daughter.

In the yard, Anita’s father showed a sliced window screen — the screen to Anita’s bedroom window.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Anita dead in her bedroom. She was lying face down on the bed, covered with a large housecoat. She was stabbed to death.

In 2017, nearly a decade after Anita’s murder, there was no person of interest, little evidence and a murder victim with no justice. Four years later, a break was made.

At the press conference, police said they weren’t able to share details at the moment but eventually will.

This is a developing story. Check back with KX News for updates.