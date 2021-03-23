Missing former deputy charged with sex crimes is being brought back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former deputy who is charged with sex crimes against a child has been found and is being brought back to Kansas to stand trial.

Derick Chandler is a former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputy. He disappeared while he was under investigation in Wellington in 2019.

In August of 2019, Sheriff Jeff Easter said he heard that Chandler flew to Turkey and planned to join the French Foreign Legion.

While authorities tried to find him, the investigation continued. It ended with then Sumner County Attorney Kerwin Spencer charging Chandler with five counts pertaining to ‘sexual misconduct with an underage female.’

Current Sumner County Attorney Larry Marczynski says Chandler was found in Budapest, Hungary, possibly 45 days ago, and arrested. It has taken time to arrange extradition.

Authorities are flying him to Kansas City tonight and then driving him to Sumner County.

Marczynski says Chandler’s first appearance in court will be Thursday morning.

