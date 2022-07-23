Police in Oakland say the body was found behind a wall, and between two pillars. (Getty Images)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The remains of a man who was reported missing in Salina after a house fire on June 13 were found in Ellsworth County on July 19.

Police said in a news release that on Tuesday, the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in for an ambulance. The caller said a person was unresponsive and not breathing in a field. They responded and located human remains in “an extreme state of decomposition.”

When the autopsy was performed, the medical examiner determined the manner of death as a homicide. Friday, dental records matched the remains with Nathan Thompson, who had been reported missing in June.

On June 13, the Salina Fire Department responded to a fire at Thompson’s trailer home, located at 1635 Elgin in Salina. Once the fire was out they did not find anyone inside.

That fire has since been ruled arson.

The case will be reclassified as a homicide. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call the Salina Police Department, Crime Stoppers, or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.