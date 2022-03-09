SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – Several Missouri legislators have released statements on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting which resulted in the death of an officer, the gunman, and the injuries of two other officers.

The fallen Joplin Police Department officer was honored in Wednesday’s press conference.

As we mourn the tragic loss of Corporal Benjamin Cooper, we are reminded that each time a law enforcement officer reports for duty, neither they nor their families know what dangers they may face. Their willingness to serve is a testament to their courage, their character, and their selfless dedication to others. Corporal Cooper made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the people of Joplin and we are forever grateful for his service. Abby and I are thinking of his wife, his daughters, and his colleagues at the Joplin Police Department, especially the two officers who remain hospitalized. U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

Our thoughts and prayers are with them, as well as with Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland and Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams, has authorized Springfield Police Officers to wear mourning bands to honor the memory, recognize the sacrifice and show support for Joplin Police Department. Springfield Mayor Ken McClure

The Missouri House of Representatives also held a moment of silence for the Joplin Police Department.