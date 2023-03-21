LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A 31-year-old Osceola, Missouri, man is in custody following a high-speed chase Tuesday in Douglas County, Kansas.

Just before noon, deputies were involved in a chase with the driver of a Dodge Caravan.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the van “was driving recklessly and matched the description of a vehicle that fled from Lawerence Police Department officers twice earlier, including on suspicion of leaving the scene of a vehicle collision in the second instance.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies chased the suspect vehicle from the city limits of Lawrence, north on U.S. Highway 24-59 and used “a vehicle intervention” to force the suspect vehicle into a field near Midland Junction.

Deputies witnessed the suspect driver reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour and driving into oncoming traffic before being forced off the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident on charges related to the chase and an outstanding warrant from Missouri.

The suspect is not being named until formal charges are filed.